Your business’s grand opening is an exciting but also a nerve-wracking event. There are so many different moving parts and details that require your attention. You want to ensure that everything goes off without a hitch. To do that, you need to follow some business tips for hosting a successful grand opening.

Set Expectations for Yourself

You’ll feel like you’ve succeeded if you reach the goals you wish to accomplish on this day. You’re running your own race so don’t compare yourself to other businesses’ grand openings. Set some achievable goals for yourself so that by the end of the day you’ll feel accomplished.

These don’t have to be huge goals either. You can tell yourself you want to sell your products to at least five or 10 people. You may hope to have a certain number of people attend your opening. Make sure the goals you set are tangible and realistic. Doing this will help you to remain positive and hopeful for your business.

Use Old Methods

There’s no school like old school. Assimilating into the modern world is great and vital for your business to succeed, but there is nothing wrong with tapping into some old fashion methods. When you send out your invitations for your grand opening, take advantage of all platforms at your disposal.

Send your emails and social media invites but utilize the post office as well. Send out mailed invitations but take it a step further and use specialty paper when creating your invites. This material will set you apart from your competition and give your business that extra something special. You’ll leave a lasting impression on your clientele.

Hire Entertainment

You want to make your grand opening a memorable event, and the best way to do that is with entertainment. Entertainers leave an impression wherever they go. When people recall weddings, they always talk about the reception. The band was great, and everyone was dancing. You want your clientele to look back on your grand opening with fond memories, too.

You have so many options for entertainment. Everyone loves music, so you can go with a local band or a DJ to keep everyone lively. If you want to step outside the box, you can consider a magician or a card reader. Again, the possibilities are endless. Try and find some entertainment that relates to your business. You always want to remind people why they are attending your event.

Let Them Eat Cake!

Close it out with a bang and bring out the cake! Your grand opening is the birthday of your business, and a birthday party is not complete without cake. Serve your guest with a slice and prepare a speech for them.

Thank everyone for coming out and supporting your grand opening. The speech helps you build a rapport with your future customers. You immediately make them feel valued and appreciated.

After the success of hosting a grand opening, prepare yourself for a successful business because with these tips you are sure to make an impression on your clientele.