When you have an established business, it’s easy to fall behind the new ones that seem to pop up all the time. These new businesses jump into digital marketing with both feet and are bold with their branding efforts. But established businesses have the advantage of a loyal customer base and can easily compete even in saturated markets. Check out these top branding tips for established businesses.

Look at Your Competition

Paying close attention to your competitors is instrumental to predicting trends and identifying what appeals to your target audience. Look for the following:

Color templates : The colors brands choose are based on trending colors and color psychology research.

: The colors brands choose are based on trending colors and color psychology research. Logos : Simple logos mark a trend of minimalism and shifts in branding norms.

: Simple logos mark a trend of minimalism and shifts in branding norms. Branded messaging language: Shifts from formal language to friendly, sarcastic, or casual language can signify a change in consumer expectations and social media behaviors.

Your competitors are often your greatest resource for a look inside the changes of your target audience.

Simplify and Modernize Your Visual Branding

While updating your branding visuals too often can start to create confusion and even affect brand awareness, you should figure out when an update is necessary. Start by recognizing the signs your logo needs an update. If you determine your logo is out of touch with modern visuals, it may also be time to give the rest of your visual branding a cohesive facelift.

Develop a Branded Tone

The communication your target audience receives should always be consistent and sound like the same person or source. Cohesion and consistency build a brand and lead to instant recognition. If your brand is sassy on Twitter and then uses professional corporate talk on its website, customers will never enjoy the comfort of knowing what to expect from your business. Instead, choose a branded tone and stick to it on every platform. This is one of the best branding tips for established businesses.