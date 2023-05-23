Best Ways To Market a Local Ice Vending Business

Local marketing is always challenging, especially if you sell a niche product. This challenge is especially true for those with an ice vending business since it can sometimes feel like not many need to buy ice in bulk. However, you’d be surprised how often people need machines like these.

If you have a local ice vending business or want to start one, you’ll need to know how to market it effectively. We’ve come up with some strategies for you to try that we think will be quite effective.

Roadside Ads

Even though ice is a more popular commodity than many realize, it’s still not something many go out searching for. That’s why you need to advertise in a way that grabs the attention of everyday drivers.

Roadside advertisements are the best way to do this. These can be as simple as small signs posted on the side of the road, or they can be as complex as large billboards set up nearby. Large banners are also great at grabbing the attention of those passing by. Just make sure you let people know where to find your machine.

Print Media

Many believe that print media is dead. Though it’s certainly not as strong as it used to be, it’s still around and can be surprisingly effective for local businesses. We’re sure you can find your audience, whether you use the local newspaper or print out flyers that people can take home with them.

Print media is usually very reasonably priced since it’s not as popular anymore. Just make sure you know how to create effective print marketing for your ice vending business to ensure a worthwhile marketing campaign.

Host Business Promotion

Often, you will establish your ice vending machines outside of other businesses. If possible, ask the owner to promote your machine. They likely have a better marketing campaign than you do, which means they’ll be able to reach a larger audience. Of course, this will be mutually beneficial since people who come to your machine will be more likely to shop at their store.

Google My Business

One thing that has changed drastically in recent years is the number of people who use the internet to find things locally. If your business isn’t online, you’re missing out on sales. People should be able to find you when they search for things like “ice bags near me.”

That’s why the best way to market your local ice vending business is to create a Google My Business account. By doing so, Google will display your machine locations on their maps and tell people all the information they need to know about your company. It’s the easiest way to ensure people who primarily shop online know you exist.