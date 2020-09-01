Virtual reality has come a long way, and not just with its accuracy and realism. With VR headsets being able to immerse the user into an extremely realistic (but still safe) environment, many doors of application have been opened that go beyond the gaming world. There continue to be amazing potential uses of VR technology that can benefit many fields, especially when it comes to training. Learn more as we look at some of the best practical uses of virtual reality.

Allowing Better Simulations in the Military

An incredible opportunity has arisen from VR technology for the military. The military relies on training soldiers in many scenarios. As one could expect, many of these scenarios involve high danger. These include flight and battlefield simulations, medical training, vehicle simulation, and even boot camp. VR can also create many environments and terrains that would be very hard to recreate from a practical sense. The more realistic it is, the better this training will prepare servicemen.

More Practical Training in Sports

Athletes of different sports, as well as their coaches, have begun to benefit from the use of virtual reality technology. It can be used to help athletes in a few different ways. The VR headsets can recreate scenarios so that an athlete can go through that exact experience repeatedly, making them more likely to be able to improve. Additionally, coaches can further use the technology to analyze the athlete’s technique, as well as to measure their performance. This can benefit sports marketing teams as well since broadcasters can use VR to stream live games and sell virtual tickets so anyone anywhere can attend.

Providing Therapy for Mental Health

Of the best practical uses for virtual reality, this could be one of the most important. VR technology can now be used in psychological treatment. Helping those who struggle with post-traumatic stress can be done by using the VR to recreate a traumatic event, which can help the person come to terms with it. This is known as exposure therapy. The technology can also be used to treat anxiety, depression, and phobias, as it is possible to create a safe environment for patients to encounter things they fear. It has been further used for meditation, which can advance coping mechanisms and manage stress.

More Creative Marketing

VR technology can now play a role in marketing strategies. It can be used to create a digital experience to promote products and services. While consumers can be given a demonstration of how a product will work in an almost hands-on way, they can also experience demos of products in development. However, it doesn’t just apply to those with products. For example, people now have the ability to step into a virtual model of a home—this is just one of the unique ways of how virtual reality is transforming the real estate industry. Using the most updated technology is always a key to marketing success.