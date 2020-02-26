Many aspects go into choosing the perfect sign for your company. An incredibly important consideration is the sign’s material. While this may seem trivial, the message you send with a sign is more than just the words. Colors and textures communicate a lot about your business to consumers. Check out the best materials to use for your business’s sign and what message the materials send to customers and clients.

Wood

Wood is a classic material used in business signage. Many businesses choose to go with wood as their main sign material because it’s very customizable. Wood can be stained or painted to fit any color you desire. Wood conveys knowledge and expertise. Businesses with wooden signs are often seen as experts in their industry and expected to conduct business with a sense of elegance and old-fashioned charm.

Acrylic

Acrylic is one of the most popular signage materials on the market today. Acrylic signs are great for intricate designs and multicolored logos. They can easily be custom-made to match your exact business name and logo without any discoloration or flaws. Acrylic signs can be of mixed media and are easy to combine with other materials for a multidimensional feel. These signs communicate that your business is modern and creative.

Metal

Metal is a great material for a business sign. It is heavy and very sturdy. Metal signs are great for businesses in a permanent location that are well-established. Metal signs show stability and dependability. Customers and clients can expect a business to have good practices in place and be well maintained when they see a metal sign out front.

PVC

PVC is the most affordable material to make a business sign on this list. It is lightweight and can withstand wear and tear, making for less maintenance over its life. This material can be painted and engraved to match your business’s style and color scheme. PVC signs communicate a young and fun company. Customers and clients will know to expect creativity and state-of-the-art service from businesses with PVC signs.