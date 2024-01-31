5 Ways To Boost Employee Morale and Promote Team Building

Have the past few months or years been especially difficult for your company and employees? Perhaps it’s time to give back to those in your organization and have some fun! Below, we list some excellent ways to boost employee morale and promote team building!

Happy Hour Trivia

Office happy hours are always a good way to get employees out of the office and interacting with one another without the duties of work hovering over their heads. Another way to promote camaraderie and team building during the happy hour is by hitting a trivia competition and fielding a team!

There’s always one or a few people in the office who love trivia, so put their skills to the test to see how well they can represent your organization against others. Even if you have a lot of remote employees, there are still plenty of opportunities for online trivia competitions and games to participate in so everyone gets involved.

Volunteering

A great way to give back to the community your business is a part of and foster a positive and helpful environment is by organizing a volunteering expedition for the team. Philanthropy is always a boost to mental health and is excellent for bringing the team together to give back to the community. You could organize a park cleanup or a blood drive, collect care packages, or find a local charity organization that needs help and bring the team down for a day of volunteering.

Corporate Retreat

Another way to boost employee morale and promote team building is to reward the team with a getaway! If you and your employees have had a difficult quarter or year, taking them for a relaxing retreat is an excellent opportunity to show your appreciation. Going on a retreat also gives your people a chance to recharge their batteries and return to work reenergized and motivated. There are plenty of amazing ideas for corporate retreats, from fishing trips to spa days to wine tastings, so there’s something for every type of team!

Escape Room

Few group activities challenge a team to work toward a common goal, but an escape room does! If you want to keep it competitive and have a large group of employees, you can split them up and compete to see which group can escape first! This is a great way to get employees to interact personally, so consider mixing and matching departments and those who don’t normally work together to break barriers.

Painting Class

If you’ve got a lot of creative and artistic employees in your organization, let them show their painting skills with a painting class. You can either attend a painting class or have an instructor come to the office and guide a painting class for everyone to create their own masterpiece. When it’s over, you can add some new handcrafted decor to your office’s walls!

Whichever team-building activity you choose, the important thing is that you and your employees do it together to strengthen your organization’s camaraderie. If it goes well, maybe consider making it a quarterly endeavor!