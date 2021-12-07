5 Ways To Add Holiday Cheer to Your Home

With Thanksgiving out of the way, it’s finally time to embrace the Christmas spirit and decorate your home accordingly. So, while you’re blasting those Christmas hits, here are five ways to add holiday cheer to your home.

Add Some Greenery

While areas like California may not have the same white winters that other parts of the country experience, adding greenery is still a major holiday tradition. In fact, Christmas typically features distinct plants that people strongly associate with it. So they’ll still stand out just fine if you use them. Some good touches of greenery include wreaths on your doors and walls, garlands that wrap around handrails and poles, and evergreen branches on tables and your fireplace mantle.

Utilize Seasonal Scents

It’s amazing how a smell alone can invoke feelings of nostalgia when you associate it heavily with certain events. Candles that feature seasonal scents can really help you build an atmosphere of holiday cheer through unique smells, such as pine and peppermint. At this time of year, you can find a massive selection of fragrances to fit your preferences.

Decorate the Exterior

Don’t forget to add a bit of cheer to the exterior and the interior! This can be a bit tricky, given the scope of decorating your house’s exterior. So we strongly recommend that you consider professional decorators to ensure you don’t injure yourself trying to string up lights or decorations in high places. You can contact our holiday decorating services in San Diego if you live in the area.

Make Things Comfortable

Feelings of warmth and comfort are major themes of the holiday spirit, so sometimes, the best way to add holiday cheer to your home is to adjust some small details. For instance, you can put out decorative pillows and cozy throws. Even just having a blanket readily available can make a room seem so much cozier. Another way to make your home feel more comfortable is to use lighting. Avoid harsh lights or depressing darkness. Instead, try out soft lighting from candles and similar light sources.

Get a Christmas Tree

The all-important Christmas tree is a must-have for any Christmas ensemble. Decorating the tree is a fun family activity. You can also get mini-Christmas trees that you can use to decorate other floors of your home or give your kids their own little personal trees to care for and decorate themselves.