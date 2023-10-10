5 Tips for Preparing an Outdoor Company or Corporate Event

Outdoor company events have always served to build team spirit, foster relationships, and create lasting memories. However, planning a successful outdoor event for your company can present unique challenges. Here are five tips for preparing an outdoor company or corporate event, whether you’re planning a simple or elaborate affair.

Define Your Event Goals

Before diving into the granular details of event planning, it is crucial to define the objectives of your event. For example, are you looking to strengthen interdepartmental relationships or celebrate a new company milestone? Or are you looking to launch a new product or celebrate the upcoming year? A clear purpose will help you plan all aspects of your event, from the venue selection to your marketing strategies.

Create a Marketing Strategy

Even if your event is employees-only, developing a marketing strategy is essential. Use a combination of email campaigns and social media posts to generate buzz and ensure a good turnout. You could also create a landing page on your internal website specifically for the event.

Consider creating digital invitations with important event details. The goal is to build excitement for the event and get an accurate count of who is coming and how many guests you can expect.

You should also reach out to key partners and stakeholders to ensure you address their needs and concerns during the planning process. Remember, effective communication is the backbone of a successful marketing strategy.

Have a Weather Contingency Plan

Remember to include a weather contingency plan when you’re looking for tips for preparing an outdoor company or corporate event. Unpredictable weather can occur anytime, even if you consistently check the long-term forecasts and consider the seasons when planning.

A contingency plan for inclement weather will help ensure your event stays on track and achieves your corporate objectives. Your contingency plan could include renting tents, securing an indoor venue nearby, or selecting alternate event dates.

Organize Engaging Activities and Entertainment

You must have engaging activities and entertainment to create a memorable event that impresses your employees and strategic partners. Throw in some live interactive elements like hiring a live band or booking a motivational speaker.

Organize fun team-building activities to lighten the mood and create a playful atmosphere. Remember, the entertainment quality of your event will help determine the level of enthusiasm and engagement among your guests.

Encourage Sustainability

With increasing awareness about environmental issues, it is a good idea to integrate eco-friendly measures into your corporate event preparation. Consider using biodegradable or reusable cutlery and plates.

Promote carpools or shuttle services to reduce carbon emissions. You can also research the eco-friendliness of hand washing stations, which promotes cleanliness and signifies your commitment to sustainability.

While planning an outdoor event for your company has challenging moments, careful preparation and planning can ensure its success. By defining clear goals, creating effective marketing campaigns, and emphasizing sustainability, among other measures, you can host an event that your employees will talk about for years to come.