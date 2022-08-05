5 Powerful Ways To Nurture Inclusion in the Workplace

Having an inclusive workplace allows for more growth, improvement, and diversity. To ensure no employee is left behind, nurture an environment that promotes open communication so they can voice their opinions. Try the following tips to create a workspace all staff can thrive in.

Fair Pay and Benefits

Nothing separates coworkers more than unfair pay and benefits among same-level positions because it creates a clear divide between diversity and inclusion. Ensure you have a fair and just compensation plan to treat all employees equally. Paying your employees what they deserve will show them you value their skills and presence within the company.

Vocalize and Promote Inclusion

Promote inclusion by vocalizing to other employees how important it is. Upper management and company leaders cannot be the only ones making an effort to be more inclusive in the work environment. Encourage coworkers to speak up when they notice situations that do not align with inclusive values.

Build an Inclusivity Team Board

Not only should higher-level executives have a clear understanding of diversity and inclusion, but they should also build a team to develop and grow best practices. Having a board of representatives holds all other employees accountable for their actions and ensures you implement inclusivity practices within the workplace. This also gives staff a safe space to voice their concerns and speak with HR about specific situations that arise in the office.

Promote Communication in Meetings

In the past, your meetings may have only consisted of management and HR voicing their opinions and concerns on procedures and business relations. Let more voices be heard throughout the company by promoting an open line of communication in meetings. Encourage staff to speak up about their opinions and include their visions and suggestions when planning for the company’s future.

Celebrate Differences

Invite coworkers to show off their differences through their traditions and culture. Create a prayer/ meditation/reflection room so employees from all religions have a safe space to conduct their practices throughout the workday. Nurture inclusion in the workplace by inviting staff to celebrate their different holidays so other employees can learn more about their culture.

A diverse staff allows your company to go further because these individuals can bring fresh ideas to the table. Inclusion is vital for integrating diversity to create a cohesive work environment. How will you promote inclusivity within your workplace?