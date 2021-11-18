5 Fun Ideas for the Reopening of a Business

Reopening a business is an exciting time. When done correctly, opening a business after it’s been closed is a great way to attract new customers and bring back past, loyal ones. Follow along as we discuss five fun ideas for the reopening of a business. Using these creative methods is the best way to ensure a successful event.

Consider a Charitable Event

Reopen with a charitable event and let customers know that part of the day’s proceeds will go to a good cause. This type of event encourages others to come into a business sooner rather than dragging their feet.

It also encourages some who may not usually find a need for a business like yours to come in because they enjoy a charitable cause. There’s a good chance they’ll see the benefit of your services after attending and talking with you. Charity events are a great way to get to know your community and further your business.

The Soft Opening

Now that you’re reopening, it’s helpful to have a practice run of the grand opening. That’s where the soft opening comes in.

Create a list of your loyal following. That usually includes the customers you could count on in the past, along with close friends and family. Invite them to an evening of cocktails, food, and freedom to browse the new business before anyone else gets a chance.

Soft openings make the people you invite feel special. They also let the public know the time is getting close to the grand opening. The soft launch piques interest.

Ask your soft launch invites to give you helpful feedback and use it to make improvements.

Advertise Then Advertise Some More

You can’t advertise your reopening too much; get the word out and gather interest. There are many unique ways to let people know you’re back in business. Take advantage of social media, business cards, and your website. Get creative and make others excited about your business.

Make Some Music

Communities love to see local businesses working together. You can do this by hiring a local band to play at your reopening.

Make the first day the business opens special and fun for the customers with some entertaining music. Advertise the band when you advertise the reopening. The next time opening day visitors need your services, your business will be the first to come to mind.

Offer Incentives

Thank those who came to your reopening with fun incentives. Offer a discount that day only or buy-one-get-one deals. Drawings for prizes are also fun, as are any special giveaways. Incentives are a great way to attract customers.

Hopefully, these five fun ideas for the reopening of a business can help you successfully reopen your business. Get creative and have fun with it, and the customers will come.