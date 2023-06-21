4 Tips To Protect Your Business From Lawsuits

The risk of a lawsuit is always lying in wait when you’re a small business owner. And if there’s one thing that’s bad for business, it’s lawsuits. They damage the business’s reputation and cost you time and money. All the efforts put into avoiding or winning the lawsuit detract from the responsibility of the job. Avoid these issues at all costs. Check out these four tips to protect your business from lawsuits.

Put & Keep It in Writing

Having a written record of everything is business 101 for a reason. Never try to conduct business based on the word of another party. There needs to be a physical copy of the agreement so that if something occurs, you always have a way to trace it back.

Keep copies of all formal contracts and documents in physical and digital form. This includes employee records, tax documents, legal documents, and supporting business documents. If an unforeseen lawsuit occurs, the documentation could stop it in its tracks because it shows you’re not liable.

Remain Reputable

When it comes to business, brand and reputation are everything. Customers, partners, and employees rely on that reputation to tell them about the business. Protect that reputation by being upstanding to your employees, partners, and customers.

Treat everyone who enters your establishment with respect and honor the word of your business and brand. Stay up to date with all the maintenance tasks and requirements for your commercial property, and conduct a semi-annual inspection throughout the property. Avoid parking lot accidents by cleaning and fixing issues in the lot.

Have a Legal Team

Never own a business without having a legal team on your side. If an incident does occur, you don’t want to start thumbing through the yellow pages to find a lawyer. Have an attorney on retainer and in your backing.

Establish a relationship with an attorney while you’re in the process of creating your business. Find an experienced lawyer who’s knowledgeable about matters associated with the type and size of your business. As you do everything else in your business, vet the attorney and make sure they have a good legal standing reputation.

Stay Covered

Keep your business covered on all sides. Know your insurance coverage needs. Familiarize yourself with all the claims and liability possibilities. Depending on your business, you may need to explore several different claims.

For example, a rideshare company should have commercial auto insurance to help protect the business and the employees against liability and driving-related accidents. There are other personalized insurance options your business may benefit from. In addition to having plenty of insurance, keep personal finances separate from business finances. Mixing money could damage your business.

Protect your livelihood and business from potential lawsuits so you can continue down the path of success.