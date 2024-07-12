When it comes to advertising, it can be tricky for small businesses to stand out among the hubbub and hullabaloo of all the other advertisements out there. With thousands of brands vying for attention, your brand can get drowned out and lost. The best way to stand out, especially at the local level, is to employ advertising and marketing from a wide-format printer. This device uses wide rolls of paper, vinyl, canvas, and other media to produce large and noticeable banners, signs, decals, stickers, and more. Wide-format printing has multiple benefits, so read up on how wide-format printing improves your marketing materials.

Greater Visual Appeal

Wide-format printers produce bright, beautiful, and visually striking materials that are guaranteed to catch the eye of passersby wherever you place the ad. The size and high resolution of wide-format prints ensure terrific detail that people can appreciate up close or from far away. Image quality may be a deciding factor for a consumer—they can’t take action if they don’t know what you’re all about!

Versatility

As mentioned, wide-format printers are restricted to paper substrate the way other printers are. Let your imagination soar with wide-format printers! They produce large banners and wall murals as well as prints on canvas and other fabrics, perfect for clothing, upholstery, and other uses. Be inspired and ready to tailor your messaging and branding to match different audiences and environments.

$$$ Savings!

Wide-format printing is an affordable form of advertising. While it may appear to cost more upfront than other printing methods, it’s well worth it over time since the prints last long indoors and out, reducing the need for replacement. For temporary signage, wide-format printing also allows fast turnaround within a short period without a significant rise in cost.

Raise Your Profile

With wide-format printing, bigger isn’t just better—it’s the norm! Wide-format printing increases brand visibility, literally and figuratively. Big banners produced by a wide-format printer are hard to miss in public when you fly them at community events, fairs, and across storefronts. Wide-format prints command attention!

That’s how wide-format printing improves your marketing materials. Businesses in multiple industries employ wide-format printing in their daily activities as well as their advertising and marketing efforts. What can wide-format printing do for you?