How To Create a Rec Room for Your Employees

Most companies provide break rooms for their employees—simple areas with a kitchenette and tables where people can enjoy lunch and chat. But you’re not most companies. You’re looking to provide your employees with the best experience possible, encouraging fun and engagement that will drive productivity and satisfaction. That’s why you should go a step above and create a rec room for your employees. Below, we explain how to do that.

Install a Mini Kitchen

No surprise here—even the most basic break rooms have kitchenettes, so your rec room should as well. Make it nice by supplying high-quality kitchen appliances, such as a microwave, electric kettle, coffee maker, fridge, toaster oven or air fryer, induction stove, and whatever else you see fit.

Next, stock it with free snacks and beverages. This small consideration is a nice touch that your employees will appreciate.

Provide Games and Activities

What sets a rec room apart from a break room is the inclusion of unique activities. Therefore, consider adding classic options like ping pong tables, foosball, or pool tables.

For a more modern touch, include video games or virtual reality stations. For instance, there are many benefits of adding a golf simulator to the office, two of which are reduced stress and increased employee satisfaction.

And let’s not forget about board and card games! These are simple, well-loved, and perfect for encouraging relaxed interactions among employees.

Ultimately, providing diverse activity options caters to varying tastes, ensuring that everyone finds something enjoyable.

Make the Atmosphere Fun and Welcoming

Ambience plays a crucial role in creating a rec room that employees love. Use bright colors, interesting artwork, and comfortable furniture to create a lively environment. Incorporate elements like mood lighting or plants to make the space feel inviting. Also, keep the layout open and flexible, allowing employees to rearrange furniture as needed for different activities.

Arrange a Conversation Zone

Finally, create a designated conversation zone to foster communication and build relationships among employees. Use comfortable seating options, such as sofas or lounge chairs, to create an inviting area. Throughout the space, incorporate small tables or bean bag chairs. The goal is to encourage employees to gather and converse casually.

Now that you know how to create a rec room for your employees, what are you waiting for? A rec room will greatly increase employee satisfaction and set your business apart from competitors.